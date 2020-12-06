Talk to a lawyer for FREE Friday morning!

The North Carolina Bar Foundation and WFMY News 2 are teaming up to get you the answers you need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, you just need to talk to a lawyer. Your friends are great, neighbors are helpful, but you need the expertise of an attorney for the situation you have.

Friday, you're able to get that help. FREE legal services are available thanks to the NC Bar Foundation and Legal Aid of NC. At least 50 attorneys are taking part in this free legal hotline.

Call 336-265-6770 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Again, this is a free service for the Triad community.