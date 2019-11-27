RALEIGH, N.C. — The University of North Carolina has agreed to hand over a Confederate monument to a group in a legal agreement that will ensure it doesn’t return to campus.



The University of North Carolina System said in a news release Wednesday that a judge approved a settlement concerning the “Silent Sam” statue. The settlement will leave the monument in the hands of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which will keep the monument outside the 14 counties where there are university system campuses.



The university system says the settlement complies with a North Carolina state law restricting the removal of Confederate monuments.



"Silent Sam" stood in a main quad for more than a century before it was torn down in 2018 by protesters who called it a racist symbol.

