Legislation to protect North Carolina Hemp Industry approved by Senate

North Carolina’s hemp industry would become permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law in omnibus agricultural legislation approved unanimously by the Senate.
The legislation voted on Tuesday differentiates marijuana from hemp and hemp products, which contain a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. North Carolina’s nascent industrial hemp program would have to shut down at the end of June without the language. The broader farm legislation now goes to the House.
A separate Senate bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use is scheduled to be heard in a chamber committee on Wednesday.