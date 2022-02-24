x
Lejourney Farrow found safe after missing for two weeks, mother says

Farrow's mother said her daughter was in Las Vegas when her phone broke.
Credit: Randy Farrow

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of Lejourney Farrow confirmed with WFMY News 2 on Thursday she has been found and is safe. 

Farrow's mother, Olivia, told WFMY News 2, "[Lejourney] was found. She was stuck in Vegas and her phone was broken." 

Farrow, 21, hadn't been seen since Feb. 10, when she left Greensboro for a beauty pageant in Las Vegas, according to police. Her family tried contacting her, but no one could reach her. Her photo was entered into a national database for missing persons on Feb. 19. 

Greensboro Crime Stoppers then posted a flyer with her photo and information about her disappearance on Monday. 

Further information wasn't released on where Farrow was found or if she has returned home to North Carolina. 

