4 dead in Lenoir home explosion, firefighters say

Lenoir Fire officials confirmed 4 people were killed in an explosion at a home on Laurel Road Wednesday morning.

LENOIR, N.C. — Four people were killed in an explosion at a home in Lenoir, North Carolina, Wednesday, fire officials confirmed.

Lenior Fire Department said the explosion happened at a home on Laurel Road around 9:30 a.m. Lenior Fire Chief Ken Hair said all three levels of the home were damaged during the explosion.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Lenoir detectives with the investigation.

Investigators have not identified the people who were killed or announced the cause of the explosion. No further information has been provided at this time.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts