Atlanta Police identify alleged attackers and victim, all arrested after Lenox Square shooting

Police say the gunfire occurred inside the Neiman Marcus store after four men allegedly tried to rob another at a cash register.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the three men charged after shots were fired at one of the city's busiest shopping malls late Friday afternoon.

According to police, the gunfire occurred just before 5 p.m. at Lenox Square in Atlanta's Buckhead community. An officer working at the mall said he was flagged down by someone who said a customer was being robbed inside the Neiman Marcus store.

The officer soon made contact with the victim who said he was checking out at a cash register when he was attacked by four males who were attempting to steal his bag. During the attack, the victim pulled out a gun and fired at his attackers, police said.

The four suspects then escaped the store; though two were captured by other officers responding to the scene. The victim was able to identify both for police.

Police later found, however, that the victim in the case also had an outstanding warrant and was also taken into custody.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, the two robbery suspects and the robbery victim were all arrested and charged in the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Jamell Gaskin-McLaughlin and 19-year-old Delon Maurice Robinson were both charged with robbery in connection with the incident, Avery said. The third person, 30-year-old Treonta Deon Williams, was charged with reckless conduct and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Avery said that all three of them were transported to the Fulton County Jail.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but police did report damage to the store.