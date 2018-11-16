The girl scouts have taken a stance to empower girls. The stance is that parents shouldn't force their daughters to give holiday hugs. It's well-meaning, but can send the wrong message as some kids might think that they don't have a say when it comes to their bodies.

Parents encourage their kids to give family members a hug because it's a customary way to show affection. But, affection is more than a hug. It can be nice words or kind actions. Physical affection whether it's a kiss or a hug should be the child's choice not an adult's decision.

Instead of forcing your child to give a hug, they can give a high five, fist bump, special, secret handshake, wave or a smile.

Teach your kids to say no to unwanted hugs or affection when they're young. Just like you wouldn't hug someone you don't want to. The same philosophy should hold true for your child. Your kids have a right to say no to your hugs and kisses even though you're their parent. Let your kids exercise their assertiveness.

