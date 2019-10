LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools officials confirm that a Chromebook overheated at Lewisville Elementary.

A Chromebook is a type of smaller laptop designed by Google.

The device overheated, but officials say no one was injured.

The school district plans to hold a press conference at 1:15 pm Wednesday to discuss future steps which may include banning the laptops.



This is a developing situation. Follow us on-air and online for the latest developments.