Clemmons restaurant cooking for Super Bowl prompts call to fire department: 'It looked bad'

Ronni's Restaurant was cooking up a storm -- a concerned citizen observed billowing smoke and called firefighters to report what they thought was a fire.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A restaurant in Clemmons, working hard Saturday night to prepare Super Bowl food spooked a worried citizen, who saw the billowing smoke and called the fire department, concerned there could be a dangerous fire.

Fortunately, it was just cooking smoke and a big misunderstanding.

Ronni's Restaurant, in business since 1982, started taking orders for wings and pizzas two weeks ago for Super Bowl Sunday.

Staff stayed late every night to calculate their cooking needs, and the popular local restaurant even called in an extra refrigerator truck outside to make sure they had enough food.

"Last night, we were here until 2 o'clock in the morning trying to get ready and make sure we have plenty of everything," manager Julie Brandon said, who has worked at Ronni's for 27 years.

The restaurant was cooking up a storm -- a concerned citizen observed smoke billowing from the restaurant and called firefighters to report what they thought was a fire.

The Lewisville Fire Department responded to Ronni's, sharing the experience in a Facebook post, complete with photos of the smoky scene.

"Earlier this evening we were dispatched to Ronni’s Pizza for a commercial building fire," the local fire department wrote. "While it looked bad when we got there, turns out their hardworking staff were just preparing roughly 10,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday. We are very fortunate that this was the outcome. Everyone be safe and enjoy the big game!"

Ronni's Restaurant responded to the misunderstanding with a lighthearted Facebook post of their own, including a photo of the firefighters inside the well-known local business.

"Contrary to what’s spreading across Facebook, we DID NOT have a fire at Ronni’s last night! We DID have an unexpected visit from the Lewisville and Clemmons fire departments. They made sure all was well, we fed them, and got a few laughs and a great picture. Thanks for all you do for our community!," Ronni's wrote.

Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a boost to Ronni's, which a manager says has taken a financial hit during the pandemic.

"If it weren't for all the customers, local, supporting us we wouldn't be here," Brandon told WFMY News 2.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.