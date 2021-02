The Lewisville post office is temporarily closed until the crash is cleared, law enforcement said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car has crashed through a post office in Forsyth County, deputies said.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, FCSO officials said.

The Lewisville post office on 6524 Shallowford Rd. will be temporarily closed, officials said.

Outside mailboxes will still be available for use.