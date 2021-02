He served as second-in-command at the Lexington Police Department since 2015 and will begin his new role on March 1.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Police Department has announced its next top cop.

The City appointed Robby Rummage as the Chief of Police. He's a 22-year veteran of the Lexington Police Department and has served as second-in-command since 2015.

Rummage begins his new role on March 1. He's taking over for Police Chief Mark Sink, who is retiring.