Lexington apartment fire sparks investigation

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington officials are investigating after an apartment fire this past Friday.

The fire happened on East 1st Street after 2 p.m.

According to Lexington Fire, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment’s front door. Fire officials said firefighters searched the building to make sure all tenants were out and made it out safe.

Officials said the fire was under control in almost 10 minutes and said the apartment sustained fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported as of 10 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office.

