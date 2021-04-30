Bride's packages full of bridesmaid gifts stolen from her porch, just weeks before wedding

Fallon Stewart said hundreds of dollars worth of gifts were stolen from outside her home.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad bride-to-be is getting married in just weeks, and a porch pirate made her schedule even more stressful.

Fallon Stewart said someone stole her bridesmaid gifts this week.

She said someone in a red Jeep pulled up to her home in Lexington, grabbed the packages, and drove off.

Stewart said the gifts inside were worth hundreds of dollars.

"I already have enough stress. This is the day that I wanted my whole life. To think that I will have to sit here and figure out...hundreds of dollars of stuff is completely gone," Stewart said. "We've saved the money, we've done the right thing. We work hard every single day for everything we have, and now it's just gone."

She said Amazon is working with her to get replacements in time for the wedding.