Lexington City Council calls for removal, relocation of Confederate statue

The drafted resolution says monuments dedicated to the Confederacy are “offensive and painful reminders of the legacy of slavery, racism and racial inequality."

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington city leaders want to remove and relocate a Confederate statue.

Leaders drafted a resolution to remove and relocate the Confederate statue which is located in the Davidson County Square in Uptown Lexington at the intersection of South Main Street and East Center Street. The statue has been there since September of 1905.

The City Council stated in the resolution, “The City of Lexington stands firm against racism and racial inequality, in support of justice for all." The statue is located in the town center which is county property. Leaders must determine who owns the statue. City leaders must also vote on it before it’s presented to the County Board of Commissioners.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775