Lexington City Council votes to remove Confederate monument

The vote was unanimous to remove the Confederate statue which has stood on Main Street for 115 years.

Editor's note: Video above from the previous story on Lexington Confederate monument

The Lexington City Council voted Monday night to remove a bronze Confederate monument.

The vote was unanimous to remove the statue which has stood on Main Street for 115 years.

Davidson County Commissions must now take up the issue because it owns the property where the monument is on display.

