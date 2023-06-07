Lexington City Schools clear backpack policy

School officials say the clear backpack policy minimizes the risk of prohibited items being brought onto school premises.

LEXINGTON, N.C. —

Lexington City Schools announced a clear bag policy to enhance school safety.

School officials said the clear backpack policy which is now in effect, encourages students to limit the number of items they bring to school and promotes transparency in the contents of their bags.

Under the Clear Backpack Policy, students are required to these guidelines:

Backpacks must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or similar transparent materials. Backpacks with colored elements, stripes, colored straps, mesh pockets, or leather-reinforced corners are allowed as long as they do not obstruct visibility.

Backpacks may include small company logos or branding; however, they should not impede visibility through the backpack.

Students may carry one additional small bag, not exceeding the dimensions of 6" x 9" x 5". This bag can be carried within or outside the backpack and should also comply with the transparency requirement.

Students are permitted to carry a non-clear lunchbox alongside their backpack, subject to search by school administration or staff.

Exceptions may be granted for medically necessary items after proper inspection by the school administration.

Athletic/spirit bags and instrument cases are exempt from the clear backpack requirement. However, these bags must be immediately stored in designated areas upon the student's arrival, as directed by coaches, instructors, staff, and administration.

Diaper bags are allowed only when accompanied by an infant.

Prohibited items include primarily mesh backpacks, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags. Bags larger than the permissible size for an additional bag are not permitted.

