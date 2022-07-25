Lexington City Schools rescinds clear bookbag policy for 2022-2023 school year

The school board rescinded its decision to require clear bags during each school day. The board retained its existing requirement for clear bags at athletic events.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools rescinded its previous decision to require clear bags during the school day for the 2022-2023 school year.

Lexington City Schools Board of Education members voted early July to employ a clear/transparent bag policy for everyone entering school buildings.

Leaders previously said the new safety measures were a result of growing security compromises happening around the nation.

The school board is retaining its existing requirement for clear bags during athletic events during the 2022-2023 school year.

Officials said the board and district will continue examining safety measures including clear bookbags for the future but said due to shortages of clear bags available it makes it difficult for students to comply.

