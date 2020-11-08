Lexington mayor to announce action surrounding Confederate monument

City leaders called for the monument to be moved back in July.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — City officials in Lexington plan to announce new action in efforts to remove and relocate a Confederate monument in Uptown Lexington.

Back on July 13, the Lexington City Council adopted a resolution supporting the relocation of the bronze Confederate soldier statue, which has stood over Main Street for more than 100 years.

Because the monument is on county-owned property, city leaders say they have been trying to work with county commissioners on the next steps to find the statue a new home.

In a statement published to the city of Lexington's website Monday night, city leaders said Davidson County officials are delaying efforts to have conversations about the monument.

The statement reads, "City of Lexington officials sent additional correspondence to Davidson County regarding the Confederate Monument dated July 10, 2020, and July 24, 2020. Subsequent to the Davidson County meeting held August 6, 2020, the City of Lexington received an official response denying the request for removal and/or relocation of the Confederate Monument from its current location in Uptown Lexington."

Mayor Newell Clark will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to address the statue. During that conference, the Mayor says he will announce action the City attorney can take regarding the statue.