Lexington Confederate statue removed from base early Friday morning

Earlier this week, the city and the statue's owners, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, agreed to move the statue if the city pays for it.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Confederate monument that stood in uptown Lexington for more than a century was removed early Friday morning, city officials said.

WFMY News 2 crews went to the scene, and the statue is no longer there.

City leaders have been fighting to move it for months.

Earlier this week, the city and the statue's owners, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, agreed to move the statue if the city pays for it.

But the county disagreed and sued over the decision.

On Thursday, a judge dismissed the county's request, clearing the way for the statue to be moved.

City officials said the statue is now in the owner's possession but did not say where.