Lexington seeks legal action to remove Confederate monument

On Monday, the city of Lexington officially filed suit to remove the hotly contested statue from downtown.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The city of Lexington has asked the courts to get involved to remove the Confederate monument located downtown.

The statue has been a highly contested touchpoint this summer during the backdrop of social unrest across the United States.

On Monday, Lexington's city council is asked the county court to enter a temporary injunction to remove the Confederate monument from the jurisdictional limits of the city after promising to do so in August. The amendment also requested the court to set a hearing at the earliest possible time.

City officials said growing public frustration and a negative impact on local businesses is the reason for the removal of the monument from the city's square.

"When you drive into our city square, that should not be the most prominent thing that you see," said Lexington Mayor Newell Clark.