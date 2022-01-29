Baby, mother, 18-year-old injured following fire in Lexington

Detectives said the fire happened at a mobile home on Estates Drive about a mile and a half from the Lexington City Line.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A baby, woman, and an 18-year-old were all injured following a fire at a mobile home Saturday.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, a fire call came in after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives said the fire happened on Estates Drive about a mile and a half from the Lexington City Line. Investigators said the baby was trapped inside of the trailer but was rescued by firefighters with the West Lexington Fire Station.

According to deputies, the baby is in serious condition and was taken to the hospital.

Fire marshals have not released a cause for the fire as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

