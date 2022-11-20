Suspects crash car into Lexington gun shop on South Main Street, rob store

The suspects crashed into the M&T Pawn and Gun Shop on South Main Street before robbing the store.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating after an undisclosed amount of people drove a car into a gun shop on South Main Street and robbed the store.

Investigators responded to the robbery after the suspects crashed a car into the business Sunday.

Police said the suspects drove their car into the M&T Pawn and Gun Shop before robbing the store around 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.