Suspects crash car into Lexington gun shop on South Main Street, rob store

The suspects crashed into the M&T Pawn and Gun Shop on South Main Street before robbing the store.
Credit: WFMY

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating after an undisclosed amount of people drove a car into a gun shop on South Main Street and robbed the store.

Investigators responded to the robbery after the suspects crashed a car into the business Sunday.

Credit: WFMY

Police said the suspects drove their car into the M&T Pawn and Gun Shop before robbing the store around 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.

