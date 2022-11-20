Suspects crash car into Lexington gun shop on South Main Street, rob store

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating after an undisclosed amount of people drove a car into a gun shop on South Main Street and robbed the store.
Investigators responded to the robbery after the suspects crashed a car into the business Sunday.
Police said the suspects drove their car into the M&T Pawn and Gun Shop before robbing the store around 2 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.
