Lexington home damaged after fire

The Lexington Fire Department said the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Cotton Grove Road.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A home in Lexington is damaged after a fire Friday.

The Lexington Fire Department arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 6:00 p.m. to find a house on fire.

The conditions of the fire were so heavy they were unable to safely search the home. Firefighters started to extinguish the fire and were able to get it under control in less than an hour.

The Red Cross also arrived at the scene to help a resident.

No one was injured, but the house sustained fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.