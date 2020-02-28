LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people died in an early morning house fire in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.

Dispatch tells us crews responded to a house fire call in the 3100 block of Horseshoe Neck Road around 5:33 a.m. on Friday.

A man and a woman died in the fire, according to the sheriff's department. Investigators say the house is a total loss.

The identities of the victims have not been made public at this time.

Firefighters are still at the scene, working to determine a cause for the deadly fire. They are in the early stages of the investigation.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES:

Was Evelyn Boswell spotted at a Yadkinville KFC?

A $1,200 water bill? The city shut off her water when she refused to pay up, but really, it was an employee mistake

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775