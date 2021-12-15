Lexington house fire started by electric space heater

The fire started around 3:48 a.m. at the house on Moore Drive.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington fire crews said a house fire early Monday morning was started by an electric space heater.

The fire started around 3:48 a.m. at the house on Moore Drive. Lexington fire crews said no one was at the house at the time of the fire. They said the space heater was too close to combustible materials and started the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injures reported from the fire.

