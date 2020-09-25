Lexington man accused of recording 10-year-old girl while she showered

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Lexington man accused of videotaping an unknowing 10-year-old girl while she showered.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported on Wednesday, and detectives executed a search warrant for a home in the Arcadia area.
As a result of the search, deputies arrested and charged Brandon Alexander Draughn, 29, with two counts of felony secret peeping and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.
Draughn is being held in the Davidson County Jail under more than a $500,000 bond. He has a court date of Nov. 16.