GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a 22-year-old man died following a crash on I-85 this morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. Police say Matthew Craver was driving south on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle.

Police say Craver's car went off into the median and traveled back across the southbound lanes. That's when a tractor-trailer hit Craver's vehicle.

Craver was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Greensboro Police haven't determined the cause of the crash, but say they believe Craver was driving too fast for the weather conditions.

