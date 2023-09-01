'He left us as a hero:' Lexington man killed in boat crash remembered by wife

Michael Hedrick's pontoon boat crashed as it was leaving Tamarac Marina on August 24.

SALISBURY, N.C. — We're learning more about a Lexington man who died in a boat crash at High Rock Lake on the night of August 24.

Carrie McCuen-Hedrick said her husband Michael Hedrick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

“My husband did have a large impact everywhere he went. There was never anyone he met that he didn’t consider a friend. He’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. You needed help, he was there. He left this world saving six of us and then more with his organ donations. He left us as a Hero. The hero he was here on earth.”

“I would also like to add that he was a very loving husband, hands-on father to our children, and was most proud to be a PawPaw to his 7 grandsons. He has a granddaughter on the way that he will not get to meet. She is due in October," Carrie said.

Hedrick was driving a pontoon boat out of Tamarac Marina when he crashed with another boat near the main channel of the Dutch Second Creek, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.

Three other passengers on Hedrick's boat had minor injuries. A passenger on the other boat had serious injuries.