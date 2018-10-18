LEXINGTON, NC (WFMY) - A Lexington man was shot at home alongside his girlfriend and two children Thursday morning.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said 28-year-old Thomas Edward Harris was at his home on Elwin Circle when a man came in and fired four to five rounds. Harris' girlfriend and two children were with him. No one else was hurt.

Harris had surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. There was no more information on his condition.

Officers responded shortly after 11:40 a.m. and approached a man they thought to be a suspect. The man ran away before deputies could apprehend him. North Carolina Highway Patrol briefly searched by helicopter and three police dogs were called to help find the suspect. Deputies are still searching for him.

Grice said the suspect is described as a man in his 20s last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants. Witnesses are being interviewed at the sheriff's office. Anyone with information should call the office at (336) 242-2105.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY