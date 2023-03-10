Lexington Middle School on a 2-hour delay due to potential threat

Lexington City Schools said the middle school will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is the Lexington City School District how they will try to navigate social media threats.

Lexington Middle School is operating on a 2-hour delay Wednesday after getting threats, according to the district.

This comes a day after a 14-year-old student was charged in connection to a threat made on Oct. 4 at Lexington Senior High. Officers said the teen was charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Over the past week, four school threats caused classes to be disrupted at Lexington Senior High School.

