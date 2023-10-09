Lexington Senior High dismisses students early on Monday

The district said the dismissal was out of an abundance of caution.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — For the third time in less than a week, class was disrupted at Lexington Senior High School. Students are letting out early Monday morning.

Lexington City Schools said Lexington Senior High School let students out at 9:20 a.m. - not long after the school day had started.

The district didn't give the reason for the dismissal but said it was "in an abundance of caution."

A district spokesperson said, "In an abundance of caution and with an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and staff, Lexington City Schools is taking specific measures for Lexington Senior High School. We aim to keep our school community well-informed about the steps we have taken to ensure their safety."