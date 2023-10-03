Lexington City Schools dismiss early Tuesday due to social media threats

LCS said the social media threat was made early Tuesday morning.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools dismissed at 11 a.m. Tuesday because of ongoing social media threats, the district said.

The threats are being investigated by Lexington police.

Lexington City Schools shared the following statement on the early dismissal:

"Lexington Senior High School is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff following a social media threat that was made this morning, on October 3, 2023, and is currently under investigation by the Lexington Police Department. In response to this ongoing situation, we will have an early dismissal today at 11:00 AM.

The decision to implement early dismissal is made out of an abundance of caution and is in close coordination with the local authorities. We understand the concerns this situation may raise and apologize for any inconvenience caused by the disruption to our regular schedules. Our primary focus is on the safety of our students and staff.

We want to reassure our community that the moment Lexington City Schools became aware of the threat, we promptly reported it to the Lexington Police Department, who have been actively engaged in the investigation from the outset.

We have been closely monitoring the situation and have been in continuous communication with the Lexington Police Department to assess any potential risks. The early dismissal is a precautionary measure to minimize any potential exposure to our school community.

Parents and guardians of Lexington Senior High School students, please make the necessary arrangements for your children's early dismissal at 11:00 AM today. Follow any additional instructions provided by school staff to ensure a smooth and safe dismissal process.