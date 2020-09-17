Lexington to shut down roads due to protests over Confederate monument

The closures include Main Street from 1st Street to 1st Avenue & Center Street from State Street from Salisbury Street every day starting at 6 p.m.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — (Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story.)

According to the Lexington Police Department, the city of Lexington plans to shut down roads to traffic in Uptown due to continued protests and situations near the Confederate Monument.

Lexington police said the roads would close for the foreseeable future, for public safety.

Authories said they don't want congested vehicle traffic because of protesters. Pedestrians can still come through the area, they'll just have to use sidewalks, police said. Protesters can still gather, they just can't drive up as they did before.

This comes after Saturday Sept. 12 when a group of pro-Trump protesters came through in cars and a group of anti-Trump protesters came through in cars.

The vehicle traffic was highly congested in the area with the protesters yelling at each other. Four people were also arrested.

Lexington police said one woman made threats to another protester and officers arrested her, then other protesters tried to intervene.

Additionally, when officers ordered protesters to disperse, many did not, leading to more arrests.

As a result of the incident the following road closures have now been implenmented.