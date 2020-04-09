Men robbed Lexington Verizon Wireless store, held employees at gunpoint: Police

Lexington police said after the three men robbed the store, they stole an employee's car to get away.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three men are in custody after a robbery investigation in Lexington led to a chase in Guilford County.

Lexington police said the suspects robbed a Verizon Wireless store with guns Thursday night.

Police said the men stole an employee's car as they left.

According to a release, police then chased the suspects into Greensboro where the car crashed, and the suspects ran off.

After a search all night, authorities arrested Jackie Mitchell, Malik Barnett, and Nelson Barnett near I-85 and U.S. 421 in Greensboro on Friday morning.

Police said all three men face several charges, including robbery, vehicle theft, and kidnapping.

Police said kidnapping charges were added because the men held the victims at gunpoint inside the store.