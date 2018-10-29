LEXINGTON, NC (WFMY) - A 33-year-old Lexington woman was killed when she was hit by a car on Cotton Grove Road Sunday night according to police.

Lexington police got word of a crash at Cotton Grove Road at South Lexington Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Police found Judeh Shade McPherson was hit by a man driving a 2001 Saturn L 300 south on Cotton Grove Road. Police say McPherson was in the southbound lane and had life-threatening injuries from the collision.

McPherson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where she died.

Stephen Ellis, the driver, wasn't injured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say neither party was impaired.

