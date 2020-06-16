Governor Roy Cooper declares June LGBTQ Pride Month in North Carolina

June is celebrated as LGBTQ pride month across the country because of the Stonewall riots that happened in June of 1969.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has officially declared June Pride month in North Carolina.

The proclamation came on the heels of the Supreme Court making workplace discrimination of LGBTQ people illegal.

June is commonly associated with pride month to commemorate the Stonewall Inn riots that happened on June 28, 1969. The event marks the start of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month."

President Barack Obama later declared the month "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride Month" in 2009.