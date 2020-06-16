Governor Roy Cooper declares June LGBTQ Pride Month in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has officially declared June Pride month in North Carolina.
The proclamation came on the heels of the Supreme Court making workplace discrimination of LGBTQ people illegal.
June is commonly associated with pride month to commemorate the Stonewall Inn riots that happened on June 28, 1969. The event marks the start of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month."
President Barack Obama later declared the month "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride Month" in 2009.
In a statement, Governor Cooper said "Pride Month is a time to both celebrate progress and increase our efforts in LGBTQ equality. The U.S. Supreme Court got it right prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace. Now comes the hard work of turning these legal protections into a reality of equality."