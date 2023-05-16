Crash involving a fallen tree temporarily closes Liberty Road in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a crash involving a fallen tree and damaged utility equipment on Liberty Road in both directions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Police said the 2500 block of Liberty Road is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash involving a downed tree and damaged utility equipment.

Greensboro police said this road is closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

