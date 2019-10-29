GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for more grocery store options! A new Lidl is opening in Greensboro.

It's at 5696 West Gate City Boulevard near the Harris Teeter. It will open 8:00 a.m on November 13th.

On top of the special offers during the grand opening, shoppers will enjoy reliably low prices and can expect to see a price-cutting effect at other stores in the region. A study from the University of North Carolina found that grocery stores located near Lidl food markets dropped their prices for individual products by as much as 55 percent.

The Greensboro store will be Lidl’s fifth in the triad.