GREENSBORO, N.C. — Global supermarket Lidl recently announced a new initiative to encourage safe shopping by offering free groceries at Triad stores.

The company just launched its safe shopping contest which rewards people who practice “safe shopping behavior”.

Customers will have the chance to win a $100 Lidl gift card every week through safe shopping until June 16.

“We have dozens of colorful social distancing stickers outside our stores to encourage customers to keep distance while waiting to enter the store,” Lidl said in a press release.

The company said the stickers contain fun facts about food and prompts customers to snap selfies that showcase safe shopping behavior, like wearing a creative face mask and demonstrating social distancing.

Customers can upload their photos to Instagram, tagging LidlUS and using the #LidlSafeShopping hashtag.

Lidl plans to choose one winner each week.

OTHER STORIES

‘Everyone was so excited’: Asheboro nursing home holds special Mother’s Day parade for residents

Belk reopens as Greensboro retailers celebrate the return of customers

Lucky ticket! Retired Rockingham County firefighter wins $1,000,000 through scratch-off ticket

'It's off the charts' | State of hunger in Guilford County is 'extreme'

Watch this little boy overflowing with joy as he reunites with grandparents through glass door

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775