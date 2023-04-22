Greensboro native, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson launches 2024 campaign for Governor of NC

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is the third candidate, and second Republican, to announce their run for the state's highest office.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The race for the governor's mansion is already heating up and there is still more than a year and a half away from the 2024 general election.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson officially announced his candidacy on Saturday afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Robinson made the announcement at Ace Speedway in Alamance County.

In his speech before hundreds of supporters, the state's first black lieutenant governor said he is ready to take on the responsibility of the state's highest office.

"We must continue to be a state that encourages businesses to relocate here. But we need to ensure that we are not just providing economic incentives to large corporations," said Robinson. "We must continue lowering taxes for everyone, not just for the benefit of those on Wall Street, but for the benefit of those on your street. So that every hard-working Carolinian can have more money in their pocket as the prices of goods and services continue to rise."

During is more than 30-minute speech, Robinson pledged to continue bringing new business to the state while reducing taxes.

Robinson also spoke at length about expanding job training and education.

"Teachers have one of the most important jobs in the world. They literally hold the future in their hands and they don't get the respect they deserve. We need to give them that respect and that means treating them as professionals, protecting them as professionals and paying them as professionals," said Robinson

Robinson is from Greensboro and does not have a political background outside of his successful run for Lieutenant Governor.

Democrat Josh Stein also took to social Media.

Stein, North Carolina's Attorney General, is the only democrat in the race, so far.

"Robinson is not only wrong on the issues, he's wrong about the people of this state. I embrace our shared qualities of freedom, justice and opportunity for every person," said Stein.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is the only other republican that has announced a run for governor.

In response to Robinson's campaign, Folwell tweeted "In 25 years of public service, I have never shirked my responsibilities or pretended to be anything but a consciences conservative. It's ok to tell people what you believe without offending them. Voters want the real thing."

Former US Congressman Mark Walker is also expected to make an announcement regarding the governors race, soon.

Early polls show Mark Robinson as the front-runner among potential GOP candidates.

If the race does come down to a matchup between democrat Josh Stein and republican Mark Robinson, polls also show this would be a very close race.

Political website, Politico, says the North Carolina Governors race could be one of the most important races of 2024.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.