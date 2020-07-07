Lifeguarding during a pandemic in the Triad

Lifeguards are also no longer sharing equipment. In High Point, lifeguards must wear masks while on the deck, but not while they are on the stand.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — We've all had to make adjustments due to COVID-19 and for lifeguards, that's no different.

While their training is mostly the same, Colten Marble with the city of High Point Parks and Rec department said there is a lot of emphasis on making sure someone with COVID-19 is not around the pool.

Based on guidance from organizations like the CDC and Red Cross, many open pools have implemented things like temperature checks, social distancing for guests, daily health screenings for employees, and more cleaning and sanitizing of the pool area.

"I think a lot of the stuff that we're doing is on the front end. Those precautions that were following from all these organizations provide a safer environment while you're at the pool. So lifeguards can focus on what they need to do," Marble said.

Lifeguards are also no longer sharing equipment.

In High point, lifeguards must wear masks while on the deck, but not while they are on the stand.

"You know there's a bunch of minor small things that we can put into place and when they add up it makes a safer place for our citizens and our staff," Marble said.

Lifeguards are equipped with more protective equipment like gloves and hand sanitizer.

And if they need to use lifesaving efforts, lifeguards have access to a pocket mask to help limit the need for mouth to mouth resuscitation.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775