WILMINGTON, NC - If you've got Hollywood dreams and a North Carolina address, this could be your breakout chance on the small screen.

The Hulu pilot show "Reprisal" is looking for hundreds of people of all types of people to play paid extras in Wilmington, according to WWAY.

The show is looking for people available on Oct. 12, Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 22. Here's more information:

FRIDAY, Oct. 12 – needing 40 men to portray Party/Club Goers (ages 30s - 50s) Must be available to arrive in the afternoon and film thru the night. All races, All types. Must be 100% available – able to arrive when needed and stay as late/long as needed to complete the scenes – even if that is 4 a.m. Saturday.

needing 40 men to portray Party/Club Goers (ages 30s - 50s) WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18 – needing 75 men available to arrive when needed and stay as late as needed to complete the scenes. All races and all types. Hoping Males booked for both or either of these dates will be able to return for filming on FRIDAY, Oct. 19 & MONDAY Oct. 22 (final filming day)

ALSO SEEKING: (men and women) all races, all types needed.

5 Heavily Tatted Party Goers (men & women) for Friday, Oct. 12.

6 Experienced Swing Dancers (men & women) available on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Man with Dancing moves available for filming on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

6 with Vintage Punk Style Looks (men & women) available for on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

10 women comfortable in Skimpy attire available for Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Large Bald men comfortable shirtless and being body painted for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Submissions should be sent to ncwextras@gmail.com with a heading being the date or request you're submitting for. Example: 10/12 MALE AVAIL. Submissions should include two current photos (close up and full length) name, phone, age, city/state you reside, height/weight, clothing sizes, description of visible tattoos and piercings.

Reprisal stars Abigail Spencer and Rodrigo Santoro.

