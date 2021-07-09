Lil Foot the chicken was made to melt hearts! This chic is available for adoption!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — His feathers are just as fluffy as they come, and he knows how to cluck with the best of them!
But Lil Foot the chicken is now in need of a good home! With a name like Lil Foot and a face like his – how can you not fall in love with this very good little Mr. Chicken who just needs a lot of love in his life.
Lil Foot has the face to melt hearts and is sure to ruffle your feathers with his adorableness.
Lil Foot has been a guest at the Guilford County Animal Shelter since June 14.
If you ask him, he might even tell you a few jokes.
Q: Who tells the funniest hen jokes?
A: Comedi-hens
Q: What type of chickens live in a forest?
A: Poul-tree
Q: What do you call a bird that's afraid to fly?
A: A chicken
Find out more: Guilford Co. Animal Shelter
You’ll need to make an appointment if you feel like you can forever love Mr. Lil Foot. Call the shelter at 336-641-3401.