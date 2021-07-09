x
Lil Foot the chicken was made to melt hearts! This chic is available for adoption!

Lil Foot has the face to melt hearts and is sure to ruffle your feathers with his adorableness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — His feathers are just as fluffy as they come, and he knows how to cluck with the best of them!

But Lil Foot the chicken is now in need of a good home! With a name like Lil Foot and a face like his – how can you not fall in love with this very good little Mr. Chicken who just needs a lot of love in his life.

Lil Foot has been a guest at the Guilford County Animal Shelter since June 14.

If you ask him, he might even tell you a few jokes. 

Q: Who tells the funniest hen jokes? 

A: Comedi-hens

Q: What type of chickens live in a forest?

A: Poul-tree

Q: What do you call a bird that's afraid to fly?

A: A chicken

Find out more: Guilford Co. Animal Shelter

You’ll need to make an appointment if you feel like you can forever love Mr. Lil Foot. Call the shelter at 336-641-3401.

Credit: Guilford Co. Animal Shelter
Lil Foot available for adoption

