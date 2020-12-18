3 boys rescued from Lincoln County woods

The boys, one of who is 13 years old and the other two are 12 years old, were not injured and were returned to their families.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies and Swift Water Rescue officials were able to rescue three boys who got lost off of Brevard Place Road in a wooded area of eastern Lincoln County.

The boys were reported lost around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to deputies, the boys had walked into the wooded area from a house on Antler Drive.

One of the boys was able to speak to an officer on the phone while lost. The deputies asked the boy if he could hear sirens nearby. The boy, luckily, could hear the siren was coming from somewhere north of where the officers were.

Deputies went into the woods via an old logging road and started looking for the boys. They were able to spot them near a creek that runs alongside the logging road.

The boys were on the other side of the creek, however, which had many areas of swiftly running water. Officers were going to walk the boys out to Brevard Place Road from where they were, but the creek bank was too steep and the brush around the area was too dense.

Authorities decided to call the Lincoln County Swift Water Rescue team. The team was able to escort the boys across the creek safely.