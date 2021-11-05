Besides buying Christmas presents for his family, Miller said he might use his winnings for a down payment on a house.

A Lincoln County man's spur-of-the-moment decision to buy Powerball tickets became a life-changing moment when he won $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

“Six dollars changed my life,” James Miller said. “I’ve got two babies at home and they sure are going to have an amazing Christmas now.”

Miller said he was walking out of the convenience store, Jerry’s One Stop on N.C. 27 in Iron Station, when he made a sudden decision to go back inside and buy two, $3 Quick Pick Power Play tickets.

“Something just hit me and told me to buy some Powerball tickets so I walked back in,” Miller said. “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet that I won.”

Miller, a 39-year-old construction worker, said this win is especially meaningful because, just a few days before he bought the winning ticket, he found out that his mother had won her battle against cancer. He said his mother was the first person he told after he won.

“She was half asleep, but she jumped out of the bed when I told her,” Miller said.

Besides buying Christmas presents for his family, Miller said he might use his winnings for a down payment on a house.

Miller arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,751.

