GREENSBORO, NC -- Keep an eye out for rough weather on Friday. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a line of storms moving our way by the late afternoon, which could bring strong to damaging wind gusts.

Friday will start out dry, warm, and mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze. As lunchtime rolls around, some scattered showers are likely to start to move closer. By the early and mid afternoon, a line of storms will develop along the front as it start to move into the Foothills.

It will cross the Triad and the Piedmont through the late afternoon and the dinnertime hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the threat of damaging winds. We'll be tracking them closely here in the weather center. After 8pm, things will start to calm down a bit with only a few lingering showers.

Some concern tomorrow between 2pm-8pm. Mainly looking at a threat of damaging wind gusts with a line moving through, but can't 100% rule out a tornado either. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/oLcxGuB01o — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 1, 2018

Weather will be beautiful on Saturday with mostly sunny skies nearly all day. It will be cooler, and more fall like. Temperatures in the 40s in the morning, warming up to around 60 by the afternoon. Sunday will be similar, mostly sunny much of the day. Clouds will start to move in by the evening. Highs around 60 again.

Wet weather will start to return next week with some showers likely on Monday. A few showers can't be ruled out for Election Day either. Highs in the 60s.

