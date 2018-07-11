GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- People who were impacted by Hurricane Florence and live in Guilford, Chatham and Durham counties should apply for help buying food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “D-SNAP.”

Hurry up, the deadline is Friday, November 9.

NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) ask that people pack their patience when they go to apply, as wait times and lines could be long. That's because of the volume of people expected to apply. County officials will do everything they can to process applications as quickly as possible.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently received federal authority to implement the program in the three counties, bringing the total number of counties in North Carolina that have been approved for the program in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to 34.

HERE'S HOW TO APPLY FOR FOOD HELP

If you live in Guilford County or any of the other ones, you must apply in person from Thursday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 9, with the exception of Tuesday, Nov. 6, when the application sites will be closed. Application site locations and hours of the sites in each county are posted on the DHHS website. People can also dial 2-1-1 for information on application sites.

Eligible households will receive a one-time benefit on a special debit card (called an EBT card) to help buy food. The amount will depend on household size, but a family of one would receive $192, a family of four would receive $640 and larger families would receive more.

To be eligible, a person must:

Live in one of the three disaster declared counties mentioned above.

Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Florence, such as damage to property, loss of income or food loss, between the dates of Sept. 7 and Oct. 6.

Have proof of identity.

Have proof of residency (if available).

Have income and resources below certain levels.

Not currently be receiving help buying food through the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program.

Applicants are encouraged to complete their application ahead of time and bring it with them by downloading the form in English HERE or in Spanish HERE.

People who may have a disability or are physically unable to go in person to apply for help can complete this form and send an authorized representative in their place.

© 2018 WFMY