How to get free rides to Sock Puppet games this summer

Some downtown Burlington businesses will offer special deals to go along with the Link Transit-Sock Puppets' schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is Lauren Coleman's "My 2 Cents" about her first Greensboro Grasshoppers game.

Link Transit is offering round trip rides to Sock Puppet baseball games this summer. They said all trips will be free from Downtown to the Burlington Athletics Stadium.

June 6 marked the sixth anniversary of Link Transit. They have been providing public transportation services to Burlington, Gibsonville, Alamance County and Alamance Community College.

To celebrate, there will be free giveaways at the Transit Hub Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Link Transit will provide the rides to the following games:

June 11

June 25 and 26

July 9 and 10

July 16 and 17

July 30 and 31

The free trips will begin at 6:30 p.m. from the Transit Hub and run to the Burlington Athletic Stadium every 15 minutes until 8:15 p.m. Return trips from the stadium back to the Transit Hub will begin 15 minutes after the game is over.

Buy tickets for the Sock Puppets games.

More information on how to ride the Link Transit, here.