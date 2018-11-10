GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Winston-Salem is the latest city to join the list calling for a state of emergency. It now means the city will be available for federal reimbursement for storm response costs.

What State Of Emergency Really Means

On Thursday, the City of Greensboro declared a state of emergency.

Forsyth County is also under a state of emergency along with both Guilford and Davidson counties.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state on Wednesday.

