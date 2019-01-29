Early dismissals are coming in for the foothills and mountain regions of North Carolina after another round of winter weather.

Latest List Of Delays and Closings

Some school systems closed early on Tuesday.

EARLY DISMISSALS - Tuesday, Jan. 29

Mt. Airy City Schools - 1:45 p.m.

Surry County Schools - 1:30 p.m.

Stokes County Schools - 2 Hours Early.

Please check back for updates and for any school closing and delays for Wednesday, should any schools make the decision.

